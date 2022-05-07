Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Singh pushes it to long off for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Russell taps it to point for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter again, around off. Russell defends it out again.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, quicker and around off. Blocked out.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Ravi Bishnoi is feeding Russell here! In the slot, full and Russell gets on his knee as he slog-sweeps it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg for one.
Strategic break! Well, what a first 9 overs we have had in this innings! The Lucknow pacers were all over the Kolkata top order and they were reeling at 30/4 before Andre Russell smashed Jason Holder for a 25-run over to get his side back in the game. Kolkata are still well behind the eight ball and a wicket here for Lucknow will all but seal the deal for them. 122 needed off 66 balls and Russell holds the key here for Kolkata, the deeper he bats, the more chance Kolkata have of winning the game. Spin for the first time from Lucknow as Ravi Bishnoi comes on to bowl.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away! 25 runs off the over! Pitched up, outside off. Andre Russell swings his bat again but gets a thick outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tennis shot from Andre Russell! Short in length and outside off. Andre Russell with a back foot slap and it goes all the way over the sightscreen for a biggie. What an over this is turning out to be!
8.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air and falls safe! Full ball, just outside off. Russell looks to go downtown but splices it over mid off. Three fielders converge but the ball falls in between the Bermuda triangle. Two runs.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dropped! But was a really hard chance though! Short of a length, outside off. Russell swings his bat and hits it flat and hard to deep point. Bishnoi there, tracks back and tries to take over his head but it goes through his hands for a maximum
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed one! Fuller ball, on middle. Andre Russell takes on another West Indian as he thumps it over cow corner for a biggie.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Singh steers it to third man for a single.
Jason Holder (1-0-4-1) is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Just five runs off the over then! What a spell this is from Mohsin Khan! Length and on off. Blocked out.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Dre Russ swings and misses it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged but Kolkata will take it! Short of a length and on middle. Russell looks to pull but gets a leading edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Russell looks to pull but misses.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Russell clears his front leg and plays it to backward point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, pushed to mid on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Russell punches it to covers. A wicket-maiden over from Avesh Khan!
Andre Russell walks in to bat with Kolkata in spot of real bother.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Pressure, pressure, pressure. Four dots and something was bound to happen! Khan serves a low full toss from 'round the wicket and angles it around off. Rana makes a bit of room and tries to push it away from the body but gets an inside edge and the ball ricochets onto the stumps. Kolkata are in a spot of bother now.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off. Rana looks to ride it as he tries to slap it but gets a bottom edge, back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Rana stays back and blocks it out on the leg side. Three dots then! Kolkata should at least try take singles and not let the pressure get big on them.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Rana drops it to covers. No run again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. A swing and a miss from Rana.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off. Rana dabs it to short third man and calls for a quick single. He makes it with a big dive and the backup fielder does really well to stop it. A single. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are reeling at 25/3.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, it is flicked to square leg for a single.
Rinku Singh is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust and Kolkata are three down inside the Powerplay. This is short and quick, around middle. Finch makes room and plays all around it. He tries to hook it away but gets a top edge and the ball goes high in the air and to the left of the keeper. Quinton de Kock runs to that side and pouches it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, coming with the angle, around middle and leg. Finch misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around middle. Rana shuffles across and tucks it to square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling around off. Finch mistimes his punch to covers for a single.
