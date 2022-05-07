Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around leg stump. Pandya defends it from inside his crease.
Shivam Mavi is back on.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Safe! Well, the Lucknow boys are taking on the Kolkata fielders but they wouldn't want another run out at this stage. This is slanted across the off stump, Hooda hangs deep and cuts it behind point. He races back for the second and puts in the dive as the keeper whips off the bails. The replay shows that the dive saved Hooda. Two more to the total.
A run out chance! The keeper whips the bails off but the batter makes his ground with a big dive.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Narine angles this one across the middle stump from 'round the wicket and Hooda nudges it out on the off side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, sliding into middle and leg. Pandya pushes it off the back foot towards mid on and scampers through for a risky single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out by Krunal Pandya.
Krunal Pandya is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Quinton de Kock has ended up giving his wicket away after reaching his half-century! Sunil Narine bowls this one on a shorter length and around the off pole, de Kock rocks back and tries to play the lofted back foot punch but ends up mistiming it badly as the ball just holds a bit in the pitch. The ball goes towards the long off fence where Shivam Mavi takes a simple catch. Kolkata have the breakthrough they so desperately needed.
7.1 overs (0 Run) No run there! Around off, cut away straight to the man at point and de Kock looks for the single but is sent back by his partner.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Roy shortens the length as Hoods gives the charge once again and the ball goes off the inside half of the bat onto the leg side.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Quinton de Kock and this has been a fiery innings from the southpaw! Drifted onto the pads, tickled down to fine leg for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! A difficult chance is put down by Shivam Mavi. Nicely bowled from Roy, tossed up on middle and Deepak Hooda gives the charge. Hooda gets beaten in flight as he looks to loft it over long off and ends up slicing it over the cover-point region. Mavi runs back and tries to pouch it over his head but can't. Single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length, around the pads and this is just turned through backward square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Slower through the air and down the leg side, de Kock nudges it past square leg and once again races back for the second. Excellent running!
6.1 overs (2 Runs) This is floated on the pads, de Kock works it through the vacant mid-wicket region and picks up a brace. Good running.
Strategic Break! What a Powerplay this has been for Lucknow! They are taking on the bowlers and are not allowing them to settle down. Quinton de Kock is taking the charge and Deepak Hooda is playing fine as well. Kolkata will take this break to assess the plans and try and break the momentum.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay, a good one for Lucknow as they are 66/1! This is pushed wider and de Kock slaps it to deep point for a single. 17 runs come off Rana's first over!
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! Short and on the body, de Kock launches it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for back-to-back maximums.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed away! This is banged in short, around but sets up nicely for the batter. Quinton de Kock pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Quinton de Kock tries to get funky but misses. A length ball, over leg stump, de Kock shuffles and tries to pull it over short fine leg but doesn't connect.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Harshit Rana is greeted into the attack with a boundary from Quinton de Kock. This is full and on the legs, de Kock with a classy on drive through wide mid on for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 77/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.