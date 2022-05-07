Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase.
... THE CHASE...
Right then! Kolkata need 177 runs to win. They have tried different combinations at the start but none have worked out. Will they be able to get off the mark on a high? We will find out soon. The chase is coming up shortly.
Deepak Hooda says that the wicket is on the slower side and they have a good total on the board. Adds that it was difficult for the new batters and hence he tried to stay on the crease. Mentions that the back-of-a-length delivery is difficult to get away on this track and is happy that he and de Kock were able to get going from the start. Mentions that all the credit goes to the Lucknow support staff for his success this season and ends by saying that they have a good score on the board and it is certainly defendable.
Lucknow started well and ended the Powerplay on a positive note. They carried on the momentum for a while as well but the pitch got a bit hard to bat on in the middle phase and Lucknow really struggled. Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda played aggressively and scored freely but after that, there was a lid on the runflow. It was the hitting from Stoinis and Holder in the penultimate over that has helped Lucknow get past the 170 mark.
Five sixes in the penultimate over and all the hard work of Kolkata is overseen and it could prove to be very costly for them. It has just tilted the game towards Lucknow. Kolkata did not start well as they were taken to cleaners by the opposition but as the ball started to grip more, Kolkata controlled the middle phase well and were looking in prime position to end the innings on a high but the penultimate over from Mavi went for 30 runs and that has just made it a bit more difficult for Kolkata and they will now have to chase a big total here!
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent work from Tim Southee with the ball and from Baba Indrajith behind the stumps. Southee bowls it on a length and goes well wide of the off stump. Ayush Badoni tries to reach it but fails to do so and they look to scamper through for another bye. Indrajith though hits the stumps and Dushmantha Chameera is well short. Lucknow finish with 176/7!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Good-length, angled in from outside off. Chameera has a swing at it but misses and Badoni scampers across for a bye.
Dushmantha Chameera comes in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A short but effective innings from Jason Holder comes to an end and Tim Southee continues his brilliant final over. This is banged in short and it is very well-directed, around the batter's helmet. Holder takes his eyes off the ball as he tries to hook. The ball comes off the top edge towards the backward square leg fence. Rinku Singh settles under it and pouches it safely.
19.3 overs (1 Run) This is a top over so far from Tim Southee! Back of a length, around off, Badoni swings across the line but mistimes it towards mid off for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Southee bowls it into the deck, around middle. Holder swings but mistimes it badly just past the bowler. They do pick up a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled into middle and leg. Badoni swings it behind square on the leg side for a single.
Who will bowl the final over? It is Tim Southee!
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that five maximums in the over and 30 runs come off it! How costly will this over prove to be for Kolkata? Mavi just pitches it up right in the slot around off stump. Jason Holder with a clean strike through the line and smokes it over the long off fence. He's faced two deliveries and both of them have been maximums.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, Mavi what are you doing? Fourth six in the over and Lucknow flying now. Mavi angles it in on middle stump but it is again in the slot. Jason Holder just clears the front leg and swings it away, over the square leg fence for a huge maximum.
Jason Holder walks out now!
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The rub of the green goes the way of Shivam Mavi and Marcus Stoinis will feel he missed out there. Mavi bowls a slower delivery but it's right in the slot around the off pole. Stoinis stays deep in his crease and hits it hard and flat towards the cow corner fence. Shreyas Iyer over there takes a sharp catch and Mavi has a bit of redemption here but Stoinis has done the damage.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A hat-trick of maximums from Marcus Stoinis! Could this be the over that proves to be the difference in this match? Mavi bangs it in short and Stoinis is waiting for it. Stoinis pulls it powerfully way over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit. Mavi under extreme pressure now.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shivam Mavi is just playing into Marcus Stoinis' hands and Stoinis is relentless. This is a full toss, outside off, Stoinis shuffles again and whacks it over the wide long on fence for back-to-back maximums. The 150 is up for Lucknow!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swung away for a biggie by Marcus Stoinis. Mavi bowls a slower delivery and drifts it on the pads but it is a bit fuller in length. Stoinis shuffles and picks it up to send it over the square leg fence.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air but well short! Russell bangs it in short and Ayush Badoni tries to take it on. The ball goes off the top edge and towards fine leg. The ball plugs a bit in the outfield and this allows the batters to come back for the second, good running.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Russell, full and straight as well. Stoinis drills it down to long on for one more.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Russell goes back to the hard length and bowls this one outside off, Badoni crunches it straight to the man at cover-point for a quick run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Russell looks to attack the toes of the batter but spills it down the leg side, wide signalled.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, over middle. Stoinis turns it to mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, Badoni works it down to fine leg and picks up a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Russell drifts onto the pads and Badoni just nudges it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs. The third umpire just checked if it was a short run as Badoni just got his bat inside the crease while turning for the second run but it's all fine.
Andre Russell to bowl now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower bumper from Shivam Mavi, this is outside off and Stoinis watches it all the way before leaving it alone.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but it is a boundary and Marcus Stoinis will take it. Stoinis is waiting for the fuller delivery but Mavi goes back of a length. The ball flies off the outside half of the bat and goes over short third man, trickling away to the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mavi pushes this one even wider but pushes it just beyond the tramline, wide called.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Kolkata bowlers have done well to keep a lid on the boundaries. Slower this time, full and outside off. Badoni with a stylish drive towards sweeper cover for just a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up from Mavi and on off, Stoinis drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
16.2 overs (0 Run) This one just zipped through! Full and around off, Marcus Stoinis looks to drive it through extra cover but the ball just whizzes past the outside edge.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Stoinis punches it towards mid off.
Shivam Mavi (2-0-13-0) is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot to end the over! Brilliant spell from Sunil Narine as he ends with figures of 3-0-20-1! This is on off, Badoni pushes it out on the off side.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This is sliding into middle, Badoni knocks it down to mid on.
15.4 overs (0 Run) This is top class bowling from Sunil Narine and the batters are just looking to play him out. Full and around off, Badoni opens the face of his blade and nudges it towards point.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Stoinis stretches out and paddles it 'round the corner for one more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery from Narine, around off. This is cut away off the back foot to deep point for one more.
15.1 overs (1 Run) This is pushed through on off stump, Stoinis gets low and inside the line of the ball to paddle it past backward square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 176/7. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.