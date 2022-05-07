Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle, pushed to mid-wicket for a single.
Marcus Stoinis walks in at number 6.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Andre Russell takes another wicket and Pandya goes back after struggling to get going. Russell drops it short and outside off. Pandya swings his bat but without much conviction and Aaron Finch at deep point takes an easy catch.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off at 108 clicks. Pandya cuts it past point and calls for a quick couple. The throw is sent in and the keeper whips the bails off but Pandya was well in.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up, around off. Krunal takes a couple of step down and carves it through point for a brace.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, drilled to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Short ball, on middle. Pandya tries to hook it away but gets a leading edge over the keeper's head. A single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed one! Back of a length and outside off. Pandya slaps it hard and hits it aerially over covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slanting just outside off. Pandya looks to push but misses. Pandya needs to change the gears now.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling down. Badoni hits it to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off. Badoni drops it to point now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Just short of a length and on middle. Badoni hops on the back foot and tries to flick but it goes off the shoulder of the bat and drops it in front of the mid-wicket fielder.
Strategic break! Lucknow were cruising along when Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda were out there but both of them have now perished and Krunal Pandya has eaten up a few deliveries. He will now look to go big and with power-hitters still to come, they can go hard and end up with a big score here. Kolkata have pulled things back a bit but they still need a couple of quick wickets to ensure the scoring rate doesn't go out of hand. Also, Tim Southee is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Ayush works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Russell serves a low full toss, down the leg side. Badoni whips it to short fine leg where the fielder makes a brilliant stop. Saves a couple of runs.
Ayush Badoni is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The partnership is finally broken by Kolkata! Russell hurls a short ball, on middle. Hooda tries to take him on as he shifts on the back foot and tries to pull but gets a top edge and the ball flies high and to deep mid-wicket where Shreyas Iyer takes an easy catch.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, pulled along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, just outside off, cut away to deep point for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Pandya drives it to deep cover for a single.
Will Anukul Roy bowl out here? No, there's going to be a change in the bowling as Andre Russell is brought into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Similar line as the previous delivery. Pandya hangs back and punches it through covers for a single.Just 4 runs off it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is really good bowling from Sunil Narine! Three dots in a row! Flatter and outside off. Pandya steps down but the ball sticks a bit and he ends up blocking it out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pandya again blocks it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, quicker this time, around middle. Pandya keeps it out back on the deck.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated ball, outside off. Pandya dances down the track and tries to loft this but gets an outside edge but luckily for him the ball drops over the point fielder. A single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short and angling around off. Hooda makes room and cuts it to point for a single.
Sunil Narine (2-0-13-1) is back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up for Lucknow! Tossed up, on off. Hooda pushes it through covers for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Pandya comes down the track and eases it to long on for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, it is hit to covers.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off, the ball holds in the surface. Hooda looks to work on the leg side but gets a top edge and to covers for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally a short of authority! Tossed up, in the slot and Hooda swings through the line and hits it over long on for a biggie.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Pandya misses out there! This is full and down the leg side. Pandya sweeps it but finds short fine leg. A single taken.
