Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.1 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Aaron Finch hangs back and pushes it out towards mid on for an easy single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Shreyas Iyer strokes it to mid off.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is drifted on the pads, Finch misses the flick and the ball comes off the pads and rolls onto the leg side. They get a leg bye.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Finally, a run is cored off Mohsin's bowling! Around off, nudged down with soft hands towards gully by Iyer for a quick single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Mohsin Khan with another top delivery and it seems it's just him and Quinton de Kock playing at the moment! Tight line on off stump and going across Shreyas Iyer who has no clue on how to get a bat on it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Mohsin pitches it up just a touch and the ball just angles across after pitching. Shreyas Iyer is completely squared up as he tries to get a bat on it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect length again from Mohsin, slants it across the right-hander. Iyer hangs back and taps it towards backward point.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer is off the mark straightaway! Around the hips, dabbed down towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Fuller and on the stumps, pushed towards mid on for a run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around middle. Finch looks to work it leg side but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads and rolls onto the off side.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Finally, on the ninth delivery of the innings Kolkata are underway! This is drifted onto the pads, Finch tucks it away towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, just angling in a bit. Finch defends it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! This is sensational from the Lucknow bowlers as Dushmantha Chameera gets in the groove straightaway. Right on the money, close to the off pole and holding its line. Finch is beaten past the outside edge.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 3. It will be Dushmantha Chameera bowling from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant catch from Ayush Badoni but what a first over this has been from Mohsin Khan, out of the top drawer! Mohsin bangs it in a bit around the leg stump. Baba Indrajith is itching to get off the mark and tries to take it on. Indrajith ends up skying it towards backward square leg. Badoni runs around from mid-wicket and dives in to take the catch. Wicket-maiden to start with from Mohsin and Kolkata are rocked early.
0.5 over (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Indrajith taps it towards cover-point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lovely! Mohsin draws the batter forward and then bowls this one on a nagging length and angles it across the batter. Indrajith is beaten all ends up.
0.3 over (0 Run) Mohsin goes full and shapes it in on the pads at 142.4 kph. The batter fails to get it away and gets rapped on the pads.
0.2 over (0 Run) And again! On a length, slanted across the off pole and the ball just whizzes past the willow of Indrajith as he has a poke at it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Peach of a delivery to start with from Mohsin Khan. Khan comes from over the wicket and bowls it into that channel close to the off pole. Baba Indrajith looks to drive but decides against it in the end and the ball just zips through.
