Lucknow Super Giants will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Playing in the IPL for the first time, LSG have punched well above their weight, and are currently second in the points table with 12 points. Meanwhile, with just four wins in 10 games, KKR are languishing in the eighth spot, and a defeat might end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. After losing five games on the bounce, KKR got back to winning ways in their last game against Rajasthan Royals.

When will the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, May 7.

Where will the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)