Lucknow Super Giants have a slight advantage over Royal Challengers Bangalore going into their IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, feels former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Kaif said that the KL Rahul-led side have the better bowling attack among the two teams and also have the edge when it comes to batting. LSG had finished third on the IPL 2022 points table in the league stage, while RCB managed to qualify for the knockouts by the skin of their teeth with a 4th place finish that was confirmed only after the penultimate league match.

"Basically, Lucknow's bowling is better and RCB's is quite weak. Mohammed Siraj dropped in the previous match and Siddarth Kaul came in place of him and ended up giving 40 runs in 4 overs, which is quite expensive," Mohammed Kaif said on 'Game Plan' on Star Sports.

"On the Eden Gardens pitch, apart from Hazlewood, RCB's bowling is quite weak. The bowling of Lucknow is better, so RCB must perform better with their batting, should hit more sixes then only, will be able to win today's match. It is a great battle!" he said.

He warned, however, that LSG have the edge with the bat, with their two openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock in fine form.

"Lucknow have an edge in their batting. KL Rahul and De Kock are in form and they also have a great bowling unit. So, RCB will have to work hard. If they hit more sixes, then they will win today's match," Kaif said.

"Maxwell's small innings will have to be turned into big ones and Virat Kohli will have to continue his form. If you ask from me, Lucknow is leading this battle with a 60-40 chance," he opined.

He suggested that KL Rahul plays with more freedom and doesn't let captaincy bog him down.

"According to me, KL Rahul wants to play a captaincy innings and he takes a lot of pressure on himself. Since you are in form, you should try to bat while chasing in the same way when you bat first," he said.

"De Kock is playing with you and his job is to be aggressive, but yours is to play till the last overs. He looks under pressure while chasing, and also got dismissed many times, but he's a class batsman," Kaif said about Rahul.

"He has form, runs, temperament and knows to play till the end. He hits shots in every direction. He takes time in the beginning but knows how to finish a game," he said.

"So, if we talk about today's match, LSG reached this stage after a rollercoaster ride. They are playing in the IPL for the first time. KL has brought the team to the Playoffs and he has been great with his captaincy and batting. The real test of his form will be today, because you don't want to do any mistakes in today's match," Kaif said.

Promoted

"He should not take much pressure and allow De Kock to hit shots for himself. He should use the, 'Watch the ball and hit the ball' strategy," he advised.

Rahul, with two centuries this season, is second in the race for the Orange Cap, while Quinton de Kock is not too far behind his captain.