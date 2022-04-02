West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most decorated T20 players and recently overtook Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Bravo revealed how the wicket of Yuvraj Singh in an ODI all the way back in 2006 set his career up in the shortest format of the game. Yuvraj was batting on 93, with India needing two to win off the last three deliveries in the 2nd ODI in Kingston, but the visitors were nine wickets down in their chase of 199. However, Bravo then bowled a brilliant slower yorker that the southpaw failed to connect with and the ball crashed into his stumps and West Indies secured a thrilling win.

In an interview with Indian Express, he revealed what effect that delivery had on his career.

"It made the world look up and notice that I have one of the best change-up balls in business and it made my T20 career," Bravo said.

He said that Brian Lara, then captain of the West Indies, walked up for a chat about field placements, but Bravo was not sure about what delivery to bowl.

"I still hadn't really thought about what ball to bowl. I am still not clear when I go to the top of my run-up. At some point, before I get to the umpire, I decide I am going to bowl that dipper," he said.

The delivery was a beautiful dipping slow yorker that Yuvraj tried to flick through the leg-side but missed.

"Too many, man, to choose one ball as favourite. That Yuvraj ball did change my life," Bravo said, when asked if he had a favourite delivery.

The win saw West Indies level the series, having lost the opener. They went on to win the next three games to win the five-match series 4-1.