Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League journey did not get off to the best of starts after they went down to fellow debutants in an IPL 2022 clash Wankhede Stadium on Monday. After being put into bat, Lucknow found themselves in all sorts of trouble, reduced to 29 for four. However, half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni brought them back from the dead and helped the team post a fighting total. However, like their top order, their bowling too faltered in parts as Gujarat Titans chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that a "tactical error" made by Lucknow during Gujarat's chase proved to be their downfall in the match.

After 15 overs, Gujarat Titans were 91 for four with quite a bit to do in the final five overs. But the 16th and 17th overs bowled by Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi tilted the scales in the Titans favour.

Hooda was plundered for 22 runs while Bishnoi gave away 17 runs.

"(Rahul) Tewatia's timing to start hitting was very good -- during (Deepak) Hooda's over. He took 22 runs off his over. I feel the game changed there. It was a tactical error by Lucknow. Absolutely a tactical error. I think a fast bowler should have been used. Avesh Khan should have bowled that over. Two overs went for 39 runs and the game ended there," Shastri said.

Shastri was also all praise for Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who made his IPL captaincy debut.

"I give full marks to Hardik. The whole country was watching. He bowled four overs, didn't get a wicket, but bowling four overs makes a big difference. His game and his confidence will be doubled if he can bowl four overs in every game.

Promoted

"He showed great character. He came to bat at No.4 when two early wickets fell. He took the responsibility himself and that's a very good sign as a captain going forward for Gujarat. He was playing very well until he took a risk against his brother (Krunal Pandya)," said the former India coach.

Rahul Tewatia was the top-scorer for Gujarat, remaining unbeaten on 40 off just 24 balls while Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani played a crucial 7-ball 15 cameo as the Titans started their campaign on a high.