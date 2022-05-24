The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 league stage games are over and the playoffs will get underway on Tuesday with Gujarat Titans squaring off against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday. GT finished the league stage at the top spot while RR were second. Weather may play spoilsport in the Qualifier 1 and if a full match does not take place, then the winner would be decided by Super Over. If even a Super Over can't take place, then GT would go through as they were placed higher in the points table in the league stage.

Here's the predicted XI for GT against RR:

Wriddhiman Saha: The right-handed batter has been in fine form as he has registered 312 runs in nine games with three half-centuries. He has constantly provided solid starts at the top.

Shubman Gill: The batter has the ability to play both attacking and anchor roles. In 14 matches, he has 403 runs this season with four half-centuries. His highest score is 96 and hence he has the ability to bat long.

Matthew Wade: The left-handed Australian has struggled to get going. Even though, he got a rough decision against RCB, the batter failed to get going in other matches and hence was even dropped from the playing XI for some matches. It would be interesting to see whether Gujarat stick with him for the crucial playoff game.

Hardik Pandya: Leading the side this season, Hardik has registered 413 runs and he also has four wickets to his name. Gujarat would hope for their skipper to stand up in a crucial match.

David Miller: The left-handed Australian has had a good IPL season after a long time and he has been able to finish off games for the franchise. Gujarat would hope for Miller to continue with his form.

Rahul Tewatia: The left-handed batter has been a revelation as he has shown cool and calm head under pressure situations. Along with Miller, he has had some memorable partnerships and he has one been player who has stood up for the side when the odds were stacked against them.

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan spinner has 18 wickets to his name and along with it, he has played some match-winning cameos with the bat as well. The economy rate of Rashid is always great and he is one player who can win the side a game on his own.

Sai Kishore: The spinner has been able to tie one end up and he bowls tidy lengths, not allowing the batters to take off. In GT's previous game against RCB, he was able to control run-flow against the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis even when other bowlers were leaking runs.

Lockie Ferguson: The pacer has had a mixed bag of a season, but he would be a force to reckon with as earlier in the season, he managed to get the better of Jos Buttler through a slower yorker.

Yash Dayal: The left-arm seamer has formed a formidable partnership with Mohammed Shami. Dayal can bowl with both new and old ball, hence giving Hardik plenty of options with the ball.

Mohammed Shami: The seamer is a force to reckon with in the Powerplay overs and his stats at the start of the match are really good. In 14 matches, Shami has 18 wickets with an economy rate of 7.77 and average of 22.89.