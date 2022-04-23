Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler was in hot form, smacking his fourth IPL ton and third of the season as he played a knock of 116 runs off 65 balls to help RR post 222 for two in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 223 runs, Delhi could only reach 207 for eight in 20 overs as Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets for Rajasthan.

IPL 2022 Points Table

RR are top of the table with 10 points from seven games and are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in second position. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) occupy third position, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in fourth and fifth spots respectively.

DC are sixth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS in seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the 10-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler currently leads the Orange Cap race, having registered 491 runs in seven matches. He is followed by KL Rahul (265) in second position and Prithvi Shaw (254) in third place. Faf du Plessis (250) occupies fourth spot and Shivam Dube (239) is slotted in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets in seven games and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav (13) in second position and Dwayne Bravo (12) in third place. T Natarajan (12) is fourth in the standings and Khaleel Ahmed (11) is fourth.