Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Tuesday. An unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 49 balls by Shubman Gill helped GT reached 144 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 145 runs. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan took two wickets for Lucknow. Chasing a target of 145 runs, LSG were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was in top form and took four wickets in 3.5 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 18 points from 12 games, and also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in second position with 16 points from 12 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (459) and Faf du Plessis (389) in second and third positions respectively.

Shubman Gill (384) is fourth and is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (381) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 22 wickets in 11 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (18) is third in the standings, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth position with 17 wickets.