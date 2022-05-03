Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Chasing a target of 153 runs, KKR reached 158 for three in 19.1 overs with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh playing unbeaten knocks. Rana hammered 48 runs off 37 balls while Rinku slammed 42 runs off 23 deliveries. Earlier, RR had posted 152 for five in 20 overs, with captain Sanju Samson hitting a half-century. Tim Southee was in good form for KKR and bagged two wickets in four overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are in top spot with 16 points from nine games. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are second, third and fourth, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fifth place and they are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) and KKR in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are eighth in the table, while CSK and Mumbai Indians occupy the bottom two spots.

Orange Cap Race

RR's Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 588 runs in 10 fixtures. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) in second position and Abhishek Sharma (308) in third place.

Shreyas Iyer (324) occupies fourth spot and is followed by Hardik Pandya (308) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies top spot in the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in nine fixtures. Kuldeep Yadav (17) is second while T Natarajan (17) is third in the standings.

Umesh Yadav (15) is fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (15) is fifth in the Purple Cap race.