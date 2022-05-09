Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 209 runs, DC were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Moeen Ali taking three wickets in his four overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo bagged two wickets each. Initially, Chennai posted 208 for six in 20 overs with Devon Conway hammering 87 runs off 49 balls.

IPL 2022 Points Table

LSG are on top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in second position with 16 points from 11 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and CSK in sixth, seventh and eighth position, respectively. KKR are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) and Faf du Plessis (389) in second and third positions respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan (381) is fourth and is followed by David Warner (375) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 22 wickets in 11 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (18) is third in the standings, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth position with 17 wickets.