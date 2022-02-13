IPL 2022 mega auction live updates: The second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin at noon in Bengaluru on Sunday. As many as 97 players went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL auction on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore) were the biggest buys of the day after being picked up my Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, respectively. Avesh Khan, on the other hand, became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL when Lucknow Super Giants acquired his services for Rs 10 crore. The evening session on Saturday saw IPL teams splurge astronomical amounts to get their hands on uncapped players. Shahrukh Khan was sold for Rs 9 crore to Punjab Kings from a base price of Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Titans paid the same amount to buy Rahul Tewatia. Rahul Tripathi was bought for Rs 8.5 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR kept Shivam Mavi by paying Rs 7.25 crore, while SRH paid Rs 4 crore to get paceman Kartik Tyagi. South Africa's U19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis was bought for Rs 3 crore by Mumbai Indians while little known Karnataka batter Abhinav Sadarangani was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by Gujarat Titans. Earlier on Saturday, veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the auction. The IPL later clarified that Edmeades' condition was "stable" as veteran sports presenter Charu Sharma was handed the auction duties for the remainder of the event.

