Rohit Sharma's journey in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been a tough one so far as Mumbai Indians (MI) are still win-less after six games and occupy the bottom place on the IPL points table. However, in order to turn the tide in his favour, Rohit could make a couple of changes to the playing XI and try new combinations. Tymal Mills could make way for Riley Meredith and Tim David could also make it to the final XI for their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on April 21. Defending champions CSK are also struggling to climb up the ladder this season and occupy the ninth place in the IPL points table with one win from six games.

Here's a look at MI's probable XI to take on CSK:

Ishan Kishan: Ishan has had a decent IPL so far but is yet to take the team over the line. Bought for a high price in the IPL Mega Auction, the left-hand batter has scored 191 runs in 6 matches at an average of 38.20.

Rohit Sharma: Captain Rohit has been woefully out of form this season and has scored 114 runs at an average of 19 and is yet to score a single fifty.

Dewald Brevis: The young sensation from South Africa has shown glimpses of brilliances that is expected of him in a couple of matches and remains a positive sign in a not-so positive season so far for MI.

Suryakumar Yadav: The consistent run-machine Suryakumar has already hit 200 runs in only four outings this season at an impressive average of 66.67, including two half-centuries.

Tilak Varma: Left-hand batter has endured a mixed IPL 2022 so far. His innings of 61 runs off 33 balls vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) has clearly been the highlight of his season.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard is averaging 16.40 with the bat and has taken one wicket in six matches this season. His form remains a concern for MI and could be crucial going further in the tournament.

Tim David: The all-rounder, who comes in with a big T20 reputation, is yet to take IPL by storm. However, Rohit could bring him in and test a new combination in the lower-middle order.

Murugan Ashwin: Rohit will expect more from Murugan, who has so far taken six wickets in six games for MI this season and has been at the higher end of the economy, giving away runs at 7.81 per over.

Jaydev Unadkat: The left-arm pacer has been expensive but has also been able to break partnerships. His three-wicket haul (3/15) against Delhi Capitals (DC) was a treat to watch.

Jasprit Bumrah: Another big reason for MI to not be at the level expected of them has been Bumrah's surprising dismal form. In six matches, he has taken only four wickets but still remains a key asset for the team moving forward.

Riley Meredith: Meredith could get a place in the side in place of Tymal Mills. Meredith is known for extracting good pace and bounce and could pose a threat to the CSK batters early on in the match.