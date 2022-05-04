Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Chennai are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from nine fixture, including three wins and six defeats. With MS Dhoni taking over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous fixture on Sunday, winning by 13 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary were the star performers as CSK dominated SRH in Pune. Gaikwad narrowly missed out on a century, smacking 99 runs off 57 balls. Meanwhile, Conway hammered an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 deliveries as CSK posted 202 for two in 20 overs, setting a target of 203 runs. Defending CSK's target, Choudhary bagged a four-wicket haul to help restrict SRH to 189 for six in 20 overs.

Here's how CSK could line-up against RCB:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Last season's Orange Cap winner, Gaikwad has been inconsistent this year and has registered 247 runs in eight games for CSK, including two half-centuries. The opener will be aiming to build on his fine knock of 99 from the previous game.

Devon Conway: In just his second game for Chennai this season, Conway dominated SRH bowlers on Sunday. During his power-packed unbeaten knock, Conway clattered eight fours and four maximums. He is expected to keep his place for the upcoming fixture.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand all-rounder has been reliable for CSK this season but is yet to produce some crucial knocks with the bat.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu has registered 246 runs off nine games in the ongoing season and is his side's second-highest run-scorer.

Shivam Dube: CSK's highest run-getter this year, Dube was dropped from the playing XI in the previous game. But he is expected to get back into the side for the upcoming fixture. In eight outings, he has slammed 247 runs off eight games, including a highest score of 95*, which came against RCB.

Ravindra Jadeja: Having recently stepped down as captain, the India international will be hoping to improve his performances ahead of the T20 World Cup this year.

MS Dhoni: In good batting form this season, MS Dhoni is back as CSK captain and he will be trying to salvage the campaign for his side.

Simarjeet Singh: Simarjeet's IPL debut was against SRH on Sunday and he will be aiming to cement his place in the side.

Dwaine Pretorius: Other than accounting for the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, Dwaine Pretorius was expensive against SRH. In four overs, he took a wicket and conceded 40 runs.

Promoted

Mukesh Choudhary: The bowler was on fire against SRH, taking the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh and Washington Sundar.

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan pacer has been dependable for CSK this year and has taken eight wickets in six outings.