Chennai Super Kings have struggled for form this season, with just three wins in 10 matches. The franchise had a captaincy change mid-season, with MS Dhoni back as the skipper as Ravindra Jadeja stepped down. While they won the first match after that change against SunRisers Hyderabad, they suffered a defeat in their next game to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The defending champions next take on fifth-placed Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Sunday's second match as they look to keep alive their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs. Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo have missed out on the last two matches and while there is no word on Dube, Bravo is understood to have a niggle that has kept him out of the playing XI.

Here's our CSK predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a brilliant 99 against SRH and got off to a decent start against RCB.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway's IPL debut didn't go quite as well as he would have liked and he was then benched as Moeen Ali came back into the team after the first match of the season. However, given opportunities in the last two matches again, he scored back-to-back half-centuries and the four-time champions will want him to carry on his great form.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was benched for Mitchell Santner, but CSK have gone back to the English all-rounder and will hope he can put in the kind of match-winning performances they retained him for ahead of this season.

Shivam Dube: With Robin Uthappa failing to fire and pushed down the batting order, Shivam Dube could make a return to the side. He is the team's highest run-scorer this season and will be considered for a spot with the team not quite firing at the moment.

Ambati Rayudu: The experienced batter hit a brilliant 78 against Punjab Kings a few matches ago and CSK will hope he can replicate that kind of form when they take on Delhi Capitals.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder stepped down from captaincy and will now look to go back to putting in the match-winning performances as he is known to do.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has shown this season that he is still deadly with the bat as a finisher. Back as captain, he would want to put in more commanding performances if the need for him to bat does arise.

Dwaine Pretorius: With no further update on Dwayne Bravo's fitness, it's likely that the South African all-rounder will keep his place against Delhi Capitals.

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan mystery spinner has been brilliant with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches.

Promoted

Simarjeet Singh: The pacer has returned wicket-less in his two matches this season and been rather expensive, but CSK may persist with him for another match.

Mukesh Choudhary: The left-arm seamer has impressed this season and is likely to keep his place in the playing XI.