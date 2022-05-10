Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat all season in IPL 2022, but two back-to-back losses have meant that Gujarat Titans are now 2nd on the points table after a long time and fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants are currently the table toppers on better net run rate. The two teams meet on Tuesday in a top of the table clash and the winner of the LSG vs GT match will become the first tea to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs.

This makes the role of Hardik Pandya extremely crucial for Gujarat Titans as he has been his team's highest run-getter this season. The team has seen several batters who have played well in their respective roles but Hardik has been the cornerstone for them while batting.

But one thing that Hardik needs to improve on in the business end of the season is his batting while chasing. He has been a pale shadow of himself while batting second in a match as the numbers show.

Add image caption here

Not just this season, Hardik has actually been struggling in chases for the past three seasons now.

The likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have rescued Gujarat several times in big chases but that might change anytime and this is the reason why Hardik should try and get his act together and provide a big foundation to his team while they are chasing.

It will also hold him in stead for a place in India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.