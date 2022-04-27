Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been thumped! Not the best of nights for Rashid. He ends with 4-0-45-0. Short and on middle, Markram rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket, it lands just inside the rope and a boundary is signaled.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, from around the wicket, this is dragged through mid-wicket for one more.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a brilliant shot! The googly and Sharma picks it, he waits and then lofts it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. Markram doing the right thing.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
Rashid Khan (3-0-32-0) is back on to finish his spell. Can he turn the tide with a wicket here?
13.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter in length and outside off, Markram looks to pull but misses. A dot to end but still 12 from the over. 200 now looks possible.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That has been nailed! What a shot! On middle, length, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (0 Run) DOT! Gold at this stage! A slower one, outside off, a full toss. Markram is early in the drive but is beaten.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Now makes room, he is followed, it is carved out towards deep point for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Let's it through and a boundary! Needed to make a decision, the fielder, he goes for the catch, does not take it and it goes behind for a boundary! It is the sub, Vijay Shankar! This is fuller and on middle, Sharma looks to flick, it goes off the inner half towards deep square leg. Shankar runs in and puts in a dive forward but it lands in front of him, he fails to get his body behind and it goes for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled! A slower one to begin with! This is pushed through covers for one. Just the single to start the over.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack as he replaces Rashid Khan.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Abhishek Sharma drills a full ball through the line but finds the extra cover fielder. A dot ball to end a fantastic over, just 3 runs off it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Markram hits it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss on off, Sharma bunts it down towards mid on and runs the first run hard. That's all he will get as the bowler runs and mops it up.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Markram flicks it to deep square leg and manages to get a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, Markram pushes it back towards the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a dot. A shorter one on off, Markram punches it to covers but finds the fielder inside the ring.
Yash Dayal (2-0-15-0) is now brought back into the attack.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another fantastic shot by Sharma and he is taking a liking to Rashid's bowling. BRINGS UP HIS FIFTY! Started the over with a biggie and ends it in the same way. Goes down to a full ball and muscles it handsomely over deep mid-wicket. 16 off it!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tucks it away in the gap at square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a short ball and slaps it down to long off for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and floated around off, Markram drives it down to long off for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Sharma hits it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissive! A flatter one on off, Sharma goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MUSCLED! Alzarri Joseph digs it in short, around off, Aiden Markram rocks on the back foot and hammer-pulls it all the way over wide long on. 12 from the over, and this stand has crossed the 50-run mark.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, it's drilled through the line and Hardik Pandya makes a fine stop to his left at mid off.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off at 142.7 kph, Markram stands back and tries to pummel it across the line. But he fails to get it off the middle of the bat and ends up flat-batting it past the bowler. The long on fielder cuts it off and they get a couple.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on off, Sharma runs it down to third man for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A shorter one on off, Markram hits it through covers and gets a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short in length, around middle and leg, Aiden Markram glances it behind square leg and rushes back for the second run.
