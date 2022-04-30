Gujarat Titans have been in terrific form in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season and are leading the table with seven wins from eight matches. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit have been good as a team, and when in trouble, been bailed out by some individual brilliance as they have continued to entertain while racking up the points. In the first of Saturday's double-header, they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been struggling for form, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. The two teams will face off at the Brabourne Stadium. The Titans are unlikely to make any changes to their team with the kind of form they are in right now.

Here's the GT predicted XI vs RCB:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill had started the tournament brightly, but his form has tapered off slightly. However, GT will be happy with his approach of trying to give them quick starts.

Wriddhiman Saha: With a 38-ball 68 in the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Saha has ensured he keeps a struggling Matthew Wade out of the lineup.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by starting the season batting at No.4 and then with Vijay Shankar out of form, he pushed himself up to No.3. He will need to now perform in that role or GT will have to find other options.

David Miller: The destructive South African has been in good form for his new franchise, having already beaten his run tallies from the past six seasons. He will be key in the middle order for the table-toppers.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has been one of the biggest match-winners for GT this season, with some brilliant performances with the bat at the death. He has played this season with a career best strike rate of 158.14.

Abhinav Manohar: The right-hand batter has been impressive lower down the order in his debut season and will look to continue his good form despite falling for a duck in his last game.

Rashid Khan: The star leggie has not been prolific in terms of wickets, but has been economical while also chipping in with crucial knocks with the bat.

Alzarri Joseph: The West Indies pacer has been brilliant since he made his GT debut. He has troubled batters with his pace and has picked 10 wickets in just six games so far.

Yash Dayal: The left-hander has been key with the new ball while also providing variety to their bowling attack. He has picked seven wickets in four matches so far.

Promoted

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand quick will look to improve upon his performances so far this season. While his raw pace is troublesome for batters, he needs to either be more prolific with his wicket-taking or stifle opposition for runs.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami is Gujarat's strike bowler with the new ball and will want to continue his good form this season. The pacer has 13 wickets in eight matches so far and is their highest wicket-taker.