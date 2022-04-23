Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Friday at Wankhede Stadium but the match became a huge talking point over what transpired in the final over of the game when Delhi needed 36 to win. Rovman Powell smashed three sixes off the first three balls, but the third delivery of the over was a full toss and Delhi Capitals camp thought it was an over-the-waist no-ball. After it was not called by the on-field officials and when they did not refer it to the third umpire, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre walked out to the pitch to have a word with the umpires.

After the game, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson said that it was a disappointing incident and this is now what the franchise stands for.

"Look, yeah it was very disappointing with what happened in that last over. We unfortunately were in that position in the game, we were not able to put things together for long enough in that game up until that point. In the end, what we at Delhi Capitals don't stand for is what happened. The umpire's decision, whether it is right or not, we have to accept it. And someone running on the pitch, we cannot accept it. It is not good enough," said Watson while replying to a NDTV query during the virtual post-match press conference.

On the other hand, Kumar Sangakkara, the director of cricket and head coach of Rajasthan Royals said that it is the umpires that control the game and he cannot dictate what is acceptable and what is not.

"I think it is the umpires that control the game. There is a lot of pressure and tension in the IPL. Things can go either way, when you have a situation like that, in the end, the umpires control the situation. And the game went on. That's how I look at it. I don't think I can really dictate what is acceptable and what's not. At the end of the day, it is the players out there who play and the umpires have a tough job in terms of calling the game and our job as support staff is basically to support the players out there and let the game be played," said Sangakkara while replying to NDTV.

On the third ball of the final over, Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy bowled a full-toss and Powell had smashed it for a six. Delhi Capitals camp thought it was a no-ball and started gesturing towards the on-field officials Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant also seemed to have asked batters Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come back to the dugout. A few minutes later, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre walked out to the middle and had a word with the umpire.

Promoted

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the latter posted 222/2 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler smashed his third ton of the ongoing season.

Chasing 223, Rishabh Pant top-scored with a knock of 44. For Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh Krishna returned with figures of 3-22, including a maiden 19th over of the innings.