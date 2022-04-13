Shivam Dube played a stunning knock of 95 not out to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. The southpaw was in sensational form with the bat, smashing eight sixes and five boundaries in his 46-ball knock. A stylish left-hander, Dube has often found himself in comparisons with the great Yuvraj Singh when he plays well, largely due to the fashion in which he plays his strokes, and the all-rounder does not have too many complaints about it.

"Definitely, someone like Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I play like him. So, obviously lot of respect from my side," Dube said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked if he modelled his game on Yuvraj Singh.

Dube has been known to be an inconsistent performer, but the move to CSK seems to have given him a fresh lease of life as he has been in brilliant form through the season.

With 207 runs, he is currently the second-highest run-scorer this season, behind just Jos Buttler.

His runs have also come at an incredible strike rate of 176.92.

One of the few bright spots for CSK this season so far, Dube said he was happy to contribute to the defending champions' maiden win of the year.

"We were looking for the first win and I am really happy I contributed for my team," he said.

Speaking about his own form, he said that he is focusing on the basics. He also said that he got good advice from many senior players, including MS Dhoni.

"I am more focused this time. I focus on my basics. I spoke to many senior playerss and Mahi bhai also helped me to improve my game. He said you have a good game, just be focussed, just be still, don't do anything and let the skill work in the game," Dube said.

"I wanted to time the ball well. Anywhere it's coming, I'm just still and I and I try to hit it and maintain my balance," he said about his knock against RCB.

With the win, CSK moved up to ninth in the table.