Shivam Dube was in fiery form as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to their first win of the ongoing IPL 2022 season on Tuesday. The all-rounder hammered an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 46 balls to help his side defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The India international could have registered a century on the last delivery of CSK's innings, but failed to slam a six. After he failed to reach his ton, the 28-year-old was on his haunches in slight disappointment. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Dube and stated that his knock was similar to a ton as it won the game for his team.

"If he scored a century and the team lost, then? That happens so many times, players make a century but the team loses", said Sehwag, in conversation with Cricbuzz.

Former pacer RP Singh, who was also part of the Cricbuzz panel, reminded Sehwag of an instance when Tendulkar smashed a century but failed to win the game for India.

Sehwag also shared a story of Tendulkar's reaction to losing his wicket on 85 in the 2011 Cricket World Cup semi-final vs Pakistan, which India went on to win by 29 runs.

"I was also part of that match and so many other matches. In fact, paaji (Tendulkar) himself told us. It was the semi-final against Pakistan and he was dismissed in the 80s. When he came to the dressing room he laughed slightly. I asked why he was laughing, he got out. He said, good that I didn't make a century. Who knows we could lose the game", he said.

"He is also human. He understands that it is winning that matters and not the century. And this is coming from a player who has scored 100 international centuries. So, I would say that his (Dube's) 95 is equivalent to a century", he further added.

Other than Dube, Robin Uthappa also smashed a half-century as CSK posted 216 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 217 runs.

Promoted

Uthappa added 88 runs to the scoreboard off only 50 balls.

Chasing a target of 217 runs, RCB could only muster 193 for nine in 20 overs.