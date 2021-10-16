MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday won their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the summit clash in Dubai. The Dubai International Stadium was buzzing with anticipation as CSK inched closer towards victory. As soon as the last ball was bowled, CSK fans exploded in ecstasy. Leading the celebrations for CSK were Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. The two were seen singing the popular CSK theme song 'We're the Chennai boys' in a post-match chat session. The clip was shared by the official Twitter account of IPL. "M. O. O. D of the Champions," the caption read.

The video was an instant hit among cricket fans and it has garnered more than 3 lakh views in less than 12 hours.

Responding to the post, a user wrote, "Time to defend the title next year and make it 5-5."

"The legend adds another trophy in the cabinet - 3 ICC trophies, 4 times IPL Champions, 2 times CLT20," read a comment on the post.

"Congratulations CSK. I am so proud of you, Faf du Plessis," wrote a fan.

Batting first, Faf du Plessis smashed a magnificent 86 runs off 59 balls as CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs for the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard.

Chasing 193 runs to win their third IPL title, the KKR squad fell short as they managed to score just 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.