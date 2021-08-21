With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, Mumbai Indians (MI) took to social media to post a video of their first training session in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Members of the MI squad arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 13 and recently completed their one-week quarantine. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Zaheer Khan can be seen in the video, which shows the players sweating it out on the field. "First day at office in 55 seconds! Turn on your notifications and stay tuned," the five-time IPL champions captioned the video on Twitter.

Here is the video:

The MI squad arrived in UAE without their captain Rohit Sharma. The star batsman is currently in England for India's ongoing five-match Test series along with other MI stars Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. India are currently leading the series 1-0, with the third Test set to begin on August 25 at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Having begun training, the franchise will be hoping to build a winning run. Before the season was postponed in May, MI were fourth in the points table with eight points from seven games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are on top of the table, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The league was postponed on May 4 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles.

The defending champions will be kicking off the UAE leg and will face MS Dhoni's CSK in Dubai on September 19.