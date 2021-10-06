Umran Malik, SunRisers Hyderabad pacer, bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as he clocked 152.95 kph during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Bowling his second over in the match, Umran bowled the first delivery at 147kph. His fourth delivery in that over clocked 152.95 kph on the speed gun. While it was a full toss, the young pacer breezed past Lockie Ferguson, who had bowled a ball at 152.75 in this year's IPL, to register the fastest delivery of the season.

Soon after Umran's rapid over, fans and former cricketers took to Twitter to appreciate the raw pace of the youngster from Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar said she expects Umran to fetch big money in the next year's IPL auction.

Umran Malik bowling some serious troubling everyone. Expect him to go big in next years @IPL auction #IPL2021 #SRH - Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 6, 2021

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer posted a meme to react to Umran Malik's fiery over.

Here are the other reactions on Twitter:

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir? - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

It was a night to remember for Umran as he picked up his maiden IPL wicket. The pacer bowled a short ball and hurried KS Bharat who gloved it straight into the hands of Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

Umran, who made his IPL debut last week, caught the attention of cricket fans in his very first game as he bowled a delivery that was clocked at 151.03