Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off for their first win of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 when they meet in Dubai on Sunday. Both the teams have failed to impress since the season resumed in the UAE. RCB are coming after three consecutive defeats while MI lost their last two games. However, they are still in contention for playoff qualification with their first-half results. Both sides last faced each other in the opening match of this season, where Bangalore pulled off a close victory by six runs.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB side is still in the quest for its first IPL trophy and have won five matches out of their nine while the five-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians won four out of their nine games till now this season.

Where will the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, September 26.

What time will the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)