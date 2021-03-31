Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Plays A "Mini Pull-Shot". Watch
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira was seen cheering for Mumbai Indians and mimicing her dad's batting style in an adorable video.
Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is eyeing to become the first captain in the franchise-based tournament to win three back-to-back titles. Apart from a huge fan base of Mumbai Indians, Rohit also has his family to cheer him up in challenging bio-bubble life. On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians took to social media to share an adorable video of Rohit's daughter Samaira mimicing her dad's pull-shot and cheering for the defending IPL champions.
In the video, Samaira can be seen wearing a helmet and then playing a mini pull-shot when Ritika (Rohit's wife) asks her how dad hits a six.
From a mini pull-shot to an MI cheer chant Sammy's #IPL2021 plan is ready #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/vPnTCjLVLc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 31, 2021
Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.
Rohit joined the Mumbai Indians squad on Monday after India defeated England in the One-Day International series decider.
Rohit didn't get a big score under his belt in the ODIs but helped India get off to a good start by seeing off the new ball.
While Rohit failed to score big in the limited-overs format, he was India's top-scorer in the Test series against England.
Rohit smashed a century and a half-century in testing conditions against a potent England bowling attack.
Last season, Rohit missed out a few games due to an injury but he clicked when it mattered the most -- the final.
Rohit's half-century (68 off 51) helped Mumbai Indians win their record-extending fifth IPL title.