Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangalore are the third place in the points table while Hyderabad are out of the tournament and at the last spot. RCB have already qualified for the play-offs but they will fight to make the top-two finish in the points table. SRH have lost their last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while RCB come into this game on the back of three consecutive victories against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The last time when the two sides met was in Match 6 this season where Bangalore pulled off a close victory by 6 runs.

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, October 6.

What time will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

