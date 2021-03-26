India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been out of action for almost three months following a thumb injury, is keeping fans updated with his recovery status and state of mind. Apart from providing glimpses of his return to the nets and gym, the 32-year-old has also been sharing pictures of life away from the cricketing field. Jadeja on Friday posted a set of three selfies that read: "Feeling fresh". In the pics, he is seen sitting inside a vehicle, sporting a sun hat, sunglasses and a mask.

His tweet led to a deluge of responses from fans anxiously waiting for his comeback.

"Countdown begins #IPL Waiting for your comeback #jadeja" wrote one fan.

"Ground awaits your presence...Comeback on the field as soon as possible," wrote another.

Jadeja was injured during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. While batting on Day 3 of the Sydney Test, a Mitchell Starc delivery had struck Jadeja on the left thumb. Scans revealed that he had dislocated his thumb. He had to quit the match mid-way and return to India for treatment.

A couple of weeks ago, Jadeja had posted a video of himself returning to practice after the injury-forced break. He wrote, "Feeling good. Holding bat and ball after two months."

Jadeja should be fit by the time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. CSK play Delhi Capitals in their first match on April 10.