Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning ways, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI initially posted 155 for six in 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock smashing 55 off 42 balls. Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each for KKR. Set a target of 156, KKR reached 159 for three in 15.1 overs. Rahul Tripathi was in brilliant form, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer also slammed 53 off 30 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for MI.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently on top of the table with 14 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have registered 12 points from eight games. DC have played nine matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) occupy third position, followed by KKR in fourth, who have climbed up after their win. KKR have eight points from nine games.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in fifth position with eight points from eight games, followed by MI, who have dropped out of the top-four. MI currently have eight points from nine games.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in seventh position, followed by SunRisers Hdyerabad (SRH), who are bottom.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 422 runs from nine matches. KL Rahul (380) is in second position, followed by PBKS teammate Mayank Agarwal (327).

Faf du Plessis is in fourth position with 320 runs, followed by Prithvi Shaw (319) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

RCB's Harshal Patel currently leads the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan (14) in second spot and RR's Chris Morris (14) in third.

PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (12) is in fourth position, followed by Rashid Khan (11).