Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and elected to bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. After winning the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul revealed that Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques have been included in the playing XI, with Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson missing out. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has been included for SRH, alongwith Kedar Jadhav and Siddarth Kaul. David Warner revealed that Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Samad and Manish Pandey have been excluded from the playing XI for Match 14. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:08 (IST)Playing XIsSunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth KaulPunjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
- 15:07 (IST)Kane Williamson is back: David WarnerIn a big change, David Warner revealed that Kane Williamson is back into the squad, with Kedar Jadhav to make his SRH debut. Also, Manish Pandey misses out, alongwith Abdul Samad.
- 15:07 (IST)The belief will be back after a couple of wins: KL RahulAfter winning the toss, KL Rahul revealed that Riley Meredith misses out, and also Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen are in the squad for PBKS. He also felt that PBKS need some wins for confidence to sink in.
- 15:01 (IST)PBKS win toss, elect to batPBKS captain KL Rahul has won the toss, and elected to bat.
- 14:57 (IST)Debutants for PBKS too!Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques have also received caps, and will be making their debuts for PBKS today!
- 14:55 (IST)Kedar Jadhav to make his SRH debut!All-rounder Kedar Jadhav has received his cap and will be playing his first match for SRH today! Here is the video of him receiving his cap:
- 14:52 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 14 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A win will be crucial for both sides, who meander at the lower-half of the table. SRH are bottom and are currently winless. Meanwhile, PBKS are seventh, and have only registered one win in three games.