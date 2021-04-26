Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has had an immediate impact since he played his first game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He did not play in the PBKS' first three matches, but impressed with returns of 2/21 against Mumbai Indians. Then, in their next match, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, Bishnoi took a blinder of a catch to dismiss the dangerous Sunil Narine. As Narine looked to pull Arshdeep Singh over deep midwicket, Bishnoi ran a long way from deep square leg and then, diving at full stretch, held on to the ball that had gone very high.

The effort was good enough for Harsha Bhogle to exclaim that it was the "catch of the tournament" on commentary.

Watch Bishnoi's brilliant catch here:

Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75 - Anurag (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021

Impressed? Here's another angle:

Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to praise the youngster's catch.

We've had a catch off a full toss, the catch of the tournament, a run-out where the batsman starts walking only to discover he was in.....all in 4 overs! - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2021

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was so impressed, he said it was the best catch in the history of the IPL.

"The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow - Bishnoi," he tweeted.

The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow - Bishnoi - Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 26, 2021

The catch saw KKR lose their third wicket early on in the low chase of 124.

Earlier, KKR pacers tormented the Punjab Kings batsmen in the first game of the tournament at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prasidh Krishna took three, while Pat Cummins struck twice and Shivam Mavi claimed 1/13 in his four overs as PBKS finished at 123/9.

Things could have been worse for the KL Rahul-led side, who were 95/8 at one time. However, a late cameo of 30 off 18 deliveries by Chris Jordan helped them reach a respectable score.

Mayank Agarwal was their highest scorer, hitting 31 off 34 deliveries before he was caught in the deep by Rahul Tripathi off Narine's bowling.