Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt message on social media for his teammates after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. MI ended their campaign with a thumping win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final group stage match but failed to qualify for the playoffs. After 14 games, MI were placed fifth, behind fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on net run-rate. Rohit was seen encouraging his MI teammates and said the season was "full of learnings".

Rohit expressed the disappointment through a post on Instagram. He wrote: "A season full of ups and downs. A season full of learnings. But these 14 matches won't take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold, played with pride. Every player who walked in, gave his best. And that's what makes us the team we are - ONE FAMILY! @mumbaiindians."

The five-time IPL champions, MI failed to defend their crown this season. They won seven matches and had a net run-rate of +0.116 against KKR's net run-rate of +0.587.

Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR grabbed the top four spots in the IPL points table and will battle it out for a place in the final.

The first Qualifier will be played between DC and CSK on October 10 at the Dubai International Stadium followed by RCB against KKR on the following day.

The winner of the DC-CSK game will reach the final, with the losing side from that game taking on the winner of the RCB-KKR match for the other spot in the title clash.