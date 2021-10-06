Umran Malik, the young paceman from Jammu & Kashmir who made his Indian Premier League debut for SunRisers Hyderabad last week, has been in headlines thanks to his lightning spell in the match. Umran, son of a vegetable vendor, bowled a 151.03 kmph delivery against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is, so far, the fastest by an Indian this season. The speedster became an overnight sensation in his hometown after his IPL debut.

Speaking to India Today, Umran Malik's father Abdul Malik got emotional and expressed his delight on his son's achievement.

"My son got inclined to cricket when he was just 3 years old. He always dreamt of becoming a professional cricketer. We were so happy when he was picked up in the playing XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. We were glued to TV and there were tears of joy in my and my wife's eyes. My son has worked very hard. We always supported him. We hope that one day he plays for Team India," said Abdul Malik.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also took to Twitter to congratulate the young pacer on his IPL debut.

"Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead," the Office of J&K Lt Governor wrote on Twitter.

"It is not an ordinary achievement for us. We are from a poor family. I sell vegetables and fruits to make a living. My son has made me proud. Our joy knows no bounds. Even Lt Governor Sahib has congratulated us. I pray to Almighty that my son continues to excel in his career", added Umran's father Abdul Malik.

Umran came in as T Natarajan's replacement in SRH's squad after the left-arm pacer tested positive for Covid-19.

Hyderabad are out of the playoff's race but the team management would be tempted to see the young talents ahead of the mega auctions next year. The 21-year-old pacer has already caught everyone's attention with his speed.