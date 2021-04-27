Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has informed that the players featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League will be vaccinated for COVID-19 next week. Lynn has also informed that he has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange a charter flight so that the Australia-bound players can fly home safely after the end of the tournament. "I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter," he added.

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, the Australia batsman said players signed knowing the "risks" but it would be good if they get home safely when IPL concludes.

"We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over," said Lynn.

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins on Monday informed he has donated to the PM-Cares fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cummins also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing IPL to come forward and donate for the same. The Australian pacer has donated USD 50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases and 2771 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update from union health ministry on Tuesday morning.