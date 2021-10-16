MS Dhoni received an adorable hug from his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after the former India captain led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. After CSK successfully defended their total of 192/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK players celebrated the win with their family members. A video went viral on social media from the celebrations in which Sakshi and Ziva can be seen giving Dhoni a hug.

Watch the video here:

After the match, MS Dhoni gave an insight on his future as a CSK player in the T20 league.

When asked if he would come back next year to lead the franchise, Dhoni said the decision depends on what happens at the upcoming player auction.

Promoted

Notably, two new teams are set to be added, making the IPL a 10-team tournament.

"It depends on BCCI with two new teams coming in." "Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group that can carry the team for 10 years. Now we need to see what is best," Dhoni had said at the post-match presentation.