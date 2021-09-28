Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match by 54 runs, where no batter apart from the openers reached the double figures. Rohit Sharma-led MI have started their UAE leg on a poor note with three consecutive losses and are seventh in the IPL points table. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, won their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad and moved up to fifth spot in the points table.

Both the teams currently have eight points but PBKS have a better net run-rate. They both have four matches left in this year's campaign and either of the two team can reach a maximum of 16 points. The last time the two teams met was in Match 17 this season where PBKS won by 9 wickets.

Where will the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, September 28.

What time will the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match begin?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)