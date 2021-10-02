Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to boost their hopes of a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Currently placed sixth in the standings with 10 points from 11 games, the Rohit Sharma-led MI side will look to earn maximum points from the remaining games to make sure it finishes in the top four. A win on Saturday will take MI to fourth in the standings with two games to go.

The five-time IPL champions defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in their previous game to stop a run of three straight defeats in the UAE leg and will hope for another good performance on Saturday.

Against Punjab, MI put in a disciplined bowling show as they restricted their opponents to 135/6 before chasing down the target with six wickets and as many balls to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 2/24 while Krunal Pandya managed 1/24. In their chase, Saurabh Tiwary hit 45 for MI while Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 40 to get the side past the finishing line.

For Rishabh Pant-led DC, a playoff spot was confirmed on Friday after Kolkata Knight Riders' five-wicket loss at the hands of Punjab.

The aim for DC will be to try and take the top spot currently occupied by CSK. A win will put them level on points with CSK, who will take on Rajasthan Royals later in the day.

DC lost their last game by three wickets to KKR in a low-scoring affair but will look to bounce back with a win on Saturday.