Mumbai Indians (MI) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in Delhi on Saturday. The defending champions are in inconsistent form, having registered three wins and three defeats until now. MI are currently fourth on the league table, level on points with fifth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) but with a better net run rate. Meanwhile, CSK have been in splendid form this year, and the team to defeat in IPL 2021. After six matches, the MS Dhoni-led side has won five games and only lost one, and seem determined to win the title after last year's dismal show in UAE.

Here are some of the key players for Mumbai Indians:

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman was on fire during MI's recent win vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. Chasing a target of 172 runs, Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 50 balls, to help his team chase down the target with nine balls to spare. He also hit six fours and two sixes.

He will be crucial for MI, especially during the powerplay overs, when CSK will use Deepak Chahar. The bowler has been in fine form during the powerplay overs this season.

Kieron Pollard

The West Indies veteran will need to up his ante in his side's middle order and hasn't really been at his personal best in IPL 2021. Despite his match-winning contribution vs RR, Pollard has only managed to muster 81 runs in six matches and hasn't really been able to contribute with his batting.

Against CSK, he could be crucial against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and will hope to be his side's match-winner.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar has been in top form for MI this season, despite their erratic collective form. The spinner is currently third in the Purple Cap race, with 11 wickets from six games.

Against CSK, he will be up against Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja, and could be his side's trump card.