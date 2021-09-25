IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Keep Fading Playoff Hopes Alive In Must-Win Clash
IPL 2021, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Kane Williamson-led SRH will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they will take on Punjab Kings.
KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday. Both the teams are coming after a series of consecutive defeats and are in the bottom half of the points table with PBKS sitting in seventh spot and SRH in eighth. Kings are coming after a close defeat in their previous game vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) where Kartik Tyagi conceded just one run in the final over. For SRH, their batting failure continued in their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) as no batter was able to cross the mark of 30 runs. Punjab have three wins from their nine games so far in this season while Hyderabad won just a single game in their eight matches. SRH can finish their league stage with a maximum of 14 points if they win their remaining six matches but even then, their qualification will depend on results of other teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
- 18:19 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of Match 37 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League 2021. Both the teams are at the bottom half of the points table with a string of defeats this season. PBKS are at the seventh position while SRH are at the eighth spot. SRH have just a single win off their eight games and that too came vs Punjab Kings when the two sides met earlier in this season.Tune in for all the updates here as we wait for an exciting clash to begin at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.