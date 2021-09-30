SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have been disastrous this season and just won their second match of this campaign on Monday. SRH are currently bottom in the IPL 2021 Points Table with two wins and eight defeats (four points). Meanwhile, CSK haven't yet lost a match in UAE and are top of the standings with eight wins and two defeats (16 points). Both sides met earlier on Match 23 in April, with the MS Dhoni-led outfit winning by seven wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah