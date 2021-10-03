Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kohli went into the game with an unchanged side while PBKS made three changes, bringing in Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan and Moises Henriques in place for Fabain Allen, Deepak Hooda and Nathan Ellis. Kohli will aim to register team's eighth win of this season with an eye on the playoff spot. PBKS is stuck with five wins and still has a chance to make it to the top four, provided they win their upcoming games. RCB won against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in their previous game while PBKS are coming off a confident win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side by five wickets. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium In Sharjah