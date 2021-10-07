Orange Cap race in a state of frenzy!

The Orange Cap race in IPL 2021 has turned into a state of frenzy in UAE! Earlier Shikhar Dhawan was on top, but KL Rahul has gained pole position lately with 528 runs in 12 games. The PBKS also won the award in IPL 2020.





CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second position with 521 runs from 13 fixtures, followed by Dhawan (501 runs).





Sanju Samson (483) is fourth, followed by Faf du Plessis (470).