IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings Aim To End League Phase On A High Against Punjab Kings
IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Score: CSK face PBKS in Match 53 of the ongoing season, in Dubai on Thursday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Thursday. Ahead of their penultimate league game, CSK have already qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS failed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous fixture which saw their playoff hopes disappear and only remain dimly possible. The KL Rahul-led outfit are currently sixth in the IPL 2021 Points Table and a win will take them to 12 points, level with fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and fifth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI). But due to a poor and inferior net run rate, PBKS will need to secure a huge victory over CSK and hope that KKR and MI lose their respective fixtures. Even if KKR and MI lose their matches, a chance of entering the playoffs remains highly unlikely for Punjab due to their low net run rate. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's team will be hoping to cement their position in second place. Chennai have a better net run rate than third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and are primed to confirm second position. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:46 (IST)Orange Cap race in a state of frenzy!The Orange Cap race in IPL 2021 has turned into a state of frenzy in UAE! Earlier Shikhar Dhawan was on top, but KL Rahul has gained pole position lately with 528 runs in 12 games. The PBKS also won the award in IPL 2020.CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second position with 521 runs from 13 fixtures, followed by Dhawan (501 runs).Sanju Samson (483) is fourth, followed by Faf du Plessis (470).
- 14:43 (IST)PBKS need a miracle!PBKS need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs and are mathematically out of the race. They also need KKR and MI to lose in their remaining fixtures by big margins.CSK with their high net run rate can still be in the top two even if they lose against PBKS.
- 14:39 (IST)PBKS off for final league game. See picsPBKS took to social media to share photos of their KL Rahul leading the team for their final league game. Here are the pictures:
- 14:35 (IST)CSK players depart for stadium. See picsCSK took to social media to share photos of their players departing for the Dubai International Stadium. Here are the pictures:
- 14:17 (IST)Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other 24 times with CSK coming out on top with 15 wins. Meanwhile, PBKS have won nine times.
- 14:06 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 53 between CSK vs PBKS in Dubai. CSK having already qualified for the playoffs will be hoping to cement their place in second position. Meanwhile, PBKS can now only rely on mathematical luck. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket!