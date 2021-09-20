IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders Hope To Revive Campaign Against Royal Challengers Bangalore In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: KKR resume their Indian Premier League campaign against RCB, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season having finally resumed, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their UAE leg against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently seventh in the IPL 2021 Points Table with four points from seven matches, including only two wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are third in the standings with 10 points from seven fixtures (five wins and two defeats). Ahead of the upcoming fixture, RCB skipper Virat Kohli surprised cricket fans on Sunday, when he announced that this would be his last season as the franchise's captain. He also mentioned that he would continue playing for the team in the upcoming editions. The 32-year-old also recently announced that he would step down from Team India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup. For the remaining matches, KKR will be without pace spearhead Pat Cummins. He has been replaced by Tim Southee. On the other hand, RCB will be without Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn and Washington Sundar in the UAE leg. They have been replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, George Carton and Akash Deep. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31 Live Cricket Updates And Score From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 18:21 (IST)Watch: KKR depart for Sheikh Zayed StadiumKKR took to social media to post a wholesome video of the team members leaving for Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In the video, the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh can be seen leading the players into the bus. Here is the video:
Let the journey to #IPL2021 2.0 begin!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 20, 2021
Send in your best wishes for the Knights #KKRvRCB #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR pic.twitter.com/7PxCkPiFY4
- 18:17 (IST)RCB Predicted XIVirat Kohli will be without Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams. The trio have pulled out of the remaining games. They have been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tim David.Also, Washington Sundar is injured. He has been replaced by Akash Deep.Here is RCB's Predicted XI:Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Rajat Patidar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 18:14 (IST)KKR Predicted XIEoin Morgan will be without Pat Cummins, who pulled out of IPL 2021's UAE leg. The Aussie pacer has been replaced by Tim Southee.Here is their predicted XI:Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Pawan Negi
- 18:10 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 27 times, with KKR coming out on top with 14 wins. RCB have won 13 times.
- 18:03 (IST)Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021On Sunday, RCB took to social media to announce that Virat Kohli would step down as the team's captain after IPL 2021. In an official statement, Kohli also revealed that he would continue playing for the team.Kohli said, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.""It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket", he further added.He also recently announced that he would step down from Team India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup.
- 17:58 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 31 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!