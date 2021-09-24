IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Bounce Back To Winning Ways Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in Match 35 on Saturday, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. The Virat Kohli-led side crashed to a shocking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, losing by nine wickets. Despite the defeat, RCB are currently in third position in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, CSK resumed their IPL 2021 campaign with a victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, winning by 20 runs. The MS Dhoni-led side are currently second in the standings, and will be hoping to build on their good form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:04 (IST)CSK depart for stadium. See picsCSK took to social media to share photos of their players leaving the team hotel. Here are the pictures:
- 18:01 (IST)Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other 26 times, with CSK coming out on top 17 times. RCB have won in nine occasions.
After losing their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB will be hoping to seal a win against a CSK side, who are in good form.
