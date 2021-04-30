Story ProgressBack to home
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Juggernaut Takes On Inconsistent Punjab Kings In Ahmedabad
PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: An inconsistent PBKS side will be looking to put on track a stuttering IPL 2021 campaign against RCB in Ahmedabad.
PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli will be looking for a sixth victory when RCB takes on PBKS.© BCCI/IPL
In Match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad on April 30. While RCB are coming from a spectacular one-run win in a thriller against Delhi Capitals (DC), PBKS struggled to get going against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they stumbled to a five-wicket defeat, their fourth in six matches. RCB captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to put the best foot forward as they search for a sixth win in IPL 2021 and continue their staggering winning run. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 26 Live Cricket Score Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Match 26, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 30, 2021
- 17:59 (IST)ABD Beauty!Explained best by Sunil Gavaskar in RCB's thrilling one-run win over DC in the last game:ABCDE - AB can do everything!
- 17:57 (IST)Chahal Will Be Key!Yuzvendra Chahal might prove to be a key asset tonight. He fancies this opposition.
- 17:54 (IST)Remember KL Rahul vs RCB 2020?KL Rahul stamped his authority in Match 6 of IPL 2020 last season against RCB with a fine unbeaten century. Will he go all-out again tonight?
- 17:40 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome all to Match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Today's encounter will witness Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad.RCB, under Virat Kohli have won five games in six matches this season while KL Rahul-led PBKS have given below-par performances in six matches so far, winning only two.Stay tuned for further match updates as we bring to you an exciting evening of cricketing extravaganza from the IPL!
