IPL Live Score, RCB vs MI: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians Look To Bounce Back Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Virat Kohli-led RCB will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.
RCB vs MI IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indian will face off in Match 39 on Sunday.© BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Both the teams have failed to impress much in their first two matches of the UAE-leg of the tournament as they suffered defeats in both the matches. Both sides last faced each other in the opening match of this season, where RCB came out victorious in a close game by six runs. Bangalore are currently third in the points tally with five wins from their nine matches while Mumbai sit in sixth position with four wins in nine games they played so far in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between RCB vs MI, Straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Match 39, Indian Premier League, 2021, Sep 26, 2021
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 18:04 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and Welcome to live blog of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Both the teams are coming after two consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in their first two matches of the UAE-leg of the season. RCB are at the third spot while MI are at the sixth position in the points table.Stay with us for all the updates of this match that will start at 7:30 PM IST at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
