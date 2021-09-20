Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. Chasing a target of 93, KKR openers Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer put on 82 runs for the opening wicket as they got over the line with 10 overs to spare. Gill missed out on a half-century by just two runs as he was caught at long-off for 48. Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 41.

Earlier, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat against Eoin Morgan-led KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The decision backfired as seamer Prasidh Krishna sent him packing for five with an in-swinger that wrapped the RCB skipper on the pads. Having given out LBW by the on-field umpire, Kohli went for a review but the replays confirmed that ball would've clipped the leg stump.

Lockie Ferguson dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the sixth over. He remained the top-scorer with a knock of 22 runs.

KKR bowlers fired in unison as Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets apiece while Ferguson took two wickets to bowl RCB out for 92 in 19 overs.

Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga all proved to be expensive, giving away runs at over 10 runs per over.

Chahal managed to get the wicket of Shubman Gill but not before the young opener had put on 82 runs with Venkatesh Iyer.

Varun Chakravarthy was adjudged player of the match for his spell of three for 13.

With the win, KKR moved to the fifth spot on the IPL 2021 points table while RCB remain at third position despite suffering a heavy defeat in Abu Dhabi.